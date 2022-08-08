Back-to-school tips from a local professional organizer

After a homework-free summer, the return to school can feel like a shock to the system. Parents face a litany of tasks, from shuttling kids to washing sports uniforms to preparing dinner. Getting organized makes a big difference in reducing family stress, says MC Stewart, founder of Chaos Organizing in Baton Rouge.

Stewart, a former teacher whose children are now in their 20s, says that families will be amazed at what a few simple household systems can do. “When my kids were younger, I was that working mom who had to be out the door with everything ready at 7 a.m.,” says Stewart. “I learned to be really organized because I had to. As a teacher, I could see how stressful it was for families when they weren’t organized.”

Here are five of Stewart’s road-tested back-to-school tips:

1. Designate a homework and supplies area.

Have kids pick one place where they’ll do homework—even if it’s the kitchen table—and make sure their supplies are also in one place. “A rolling three-tier storage cart works great,” Stewart says. “Make sure you have everything they need before they get started, so they’re not wasting time looking for things.”

2. Use file boxes for papers.

Even in the digital age, parents have to keep up with lots of kid-related papers, including permission slips, classroom agendas, certificates and keepsake art projects. Slide all of these items into a file box, one per child. At the end of the year, throw away outdated items and keep things that are meaningful.

3. Maintain a family calendar.

An accessible group schedule is essential, whether it’s a traditional one taped to the fridge, a dry erase board or an app that everyone can download. “You need a place where kids can see the big picture and understand what’s coming up next,” says Stewart, who recommends the family calendar app, Cozi. “I would tell my kids, if I don’t see it on the calendar, then it doesn’t exist.”

4. Establish routines.

Deploying the same good habits every morning, afternoon and evening can prevent a lot of problems, Stewart says. For example, establish an evening routine that includes getting lunch boxes, athletic uniforms, homework and outfits ready before bedtime to save time in the morning. An afternoon routine might include completing all homework before hopping on screens. “You can even print out your routine, put it in a sheet protector and post it on the fridge,” Stewart says. “And have kids mark off each task after they’ve finished.”

5. Supply the car with snacks, water and other essentials.

Many kids eat an early lunch at school, and by dismissal time, they’re hangry. Keep a cooler or thermal bag supplied with water bottles frozen the night before, protein bars, fruit and other snacks kids can eat on the run. Wipes and paper towels should also be part of the car tool kit.

For more information, find Chaos Organizing on Instagram at @chaosorganizing.

This article was originally published in the August 2022 issue of 225 magazine.