How to get involved on National Voter Register Day

Haven’t registered to vote yet? National Voter Register Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, wants to equip you with all the info necessary to do so.

The annual nonpartisan event was launched in 2012 and encourages Americans of all political stripes to exercise the franchise. As many as one in four eligible U.S. citizens are not registered to vote, according to U.S. Census Data from 2020.

Register to vote online through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s GeauxVote Online Registration System, or in person at any Registrar of Voters office, or at locations of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, U.S. Armed Forces recruiting offices, WIC and Medicaid offices, and some other social service locations.

Individuals who register in September will be able to vote in the midterm elections in November, when local ballots will see congressional races, constitutional amendments and more. And for all those voting nerds who view voting as a sacred civic ritual regardless of political proclivities, National Voter Registration Day has a podcast, 1 Reg at a Time, on voting and election news. sos.la.gov.

