George Clooney project coming to Baton Rouge, hints state official

Something is coming to Baton Rouge that actor George Clooney is involved with, according to a state official. But what?

Patrick Mulhearn, senior director of strategic initiatives at Louisiana Economic Development, teased his Rotary Club of Baton Rouge audience with a small morsel of information: They’ll be hearing soon about something Clooney is involved in, and it’s not a movie or a TV show.

“Watch the news, because this thing is coming,” he said. “We’re all going to be really happy about it.”

The tease came early in a presentation about the film industry’s long history in Baton Rouge and the benefits it brings in terms of jobs and spending. Recent projects include Crater, which was filmed in 2021 and comes out next month.

The industry reported spending almost $82 million in the Baton Rouge area last year.

