Highland Road Park Observatory hosts two special events this week: a holiday lecture and a meteor shower viewing.

Many of us have heard the biblical story about the Star of Bethlehem guiding the Magi to Jerusalem. But this has left many scientists wondering, what was the star? Scripture gives little description, only a few clues.

LSU physics professor Brad Schaefer aims to find out. This Friday, Dec. 8, he will give a talk at the observatory, using current scientific theory to work out the problem step-by-step with the audience. This is Schaefer’s 15th year giving the talk, but this one will be his last—so don’t miss out.

The Star of Bethlehem lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the observatory. Admission is free, but attendees must be 14 or older.

And next week, return to the observatory for the Geminid Meteor Shower, which will hit its peak the night of Dec. 13 and the early morning hours of the Dec. 14.

Scientists consider this shower one of the best of the year. Not only are the meteors bright, but the peak can see meteors stream across the sky at rates as high as 120 meteors per hour.

The event is free, but visitors must enter the main building and sign in before setting up any blankets or chairs. Note that science is still a little unpredictable, and the date of the meteor shower may shift one day.

The observatory serves the community through public programs and an educational outreach, specializing in astronomy and space science. For more information, visit the observatory online or call 768-9948. The observatory is at 13800 Highland Road.

Check out our calendar of holiday events around Baton Rouge you won’t want to miss!