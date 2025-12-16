Foodie forecast: What to watch for in the next 12 months

Circa 1857 speakeasy

1857 Government St.

The antique market’s owners have said they will soon unveil a backroom cocktail lounge. The speakeasy could open this month, depending on permitting. circa1857br.com

Fleur de Lis Fleur de Lis

5655 Government St.

Baton Rouge is salivating for the expected spring 2026 revival of the cherished pizza dive, whose aesthetic is being updated by posh architecture and design firm Tiek ByDay. But don’t fret. Fleur De Lis’ new owners have said its weathered magic—and original menu—will remain. @fleurdelispizza

Vals Vals

7242 Perkins Rd.

The former Rock, Paper, Taco site will see the arrival of Vals, a breezy taqueria from Nola with inventive tacos and festive sharables. valsnola.com

Legend Pot Legend Pot

2159 Staring Ln.

Signs went up months ago, but it’s unclear when Legend Pot will open its doors for hot pot lovers to land. Find it on Facebook

Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill

3669 Government St.

Opened in Prairieville in 2023, the ramen and boba spot has been working on a Mid City location. The eatery should open soon. darumaramenla.com

Shokudo: Premium AYCE Shokudo: Premium AYCE

217 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Developed by the Wong family, founders of Ichiban, Boru Ramen and Sweet Society, the fine-dining all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant is expected to open in 2026 in Gonzales. The family has also said they’re working on a new concept in Central. Find it on Facebook

Zuma Revolving Sushi Bar

4914 Government St.

The owners of Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill are also planning a conveyor belt sushi bar in Mid City. The restaurant could open in late 2026.