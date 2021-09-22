The first NFT marketplace for museums is coming—launched right here in Baton Rouge

Because of COVID-19, Cummings knew some organizations were in deep need of help. These types of institutions depend on in-person ticket sales, events and fundraising galas, he says, but when Pass It Down looked at NFTs, it saw a new way to increase digital engagement and generate revenue.

Every time an NFT is resold, Cummings says, the institution that originally sold it receives a portion of the profit, generating long-term revenue.

Iconic Moments has commitments from institutions worldwide, including sports organizations and brand museums, Cummings says, giving it access to more than 1 million moments of content.

One of those is the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, which owns content from the last 100 years of TV and radio. Iconic Moments is also looking to work with several institutions in Baton Rouge.

For each individual NFT to be sold, Iconic Moments’ team will work with the cultural institution selling it to come up with the right price.

Pass It Down raised nearly $2 million from investors including VentureSouth, Cultivation Capital, Red Stick Angels and Acadian Capital Ventures to create Iconic Moments, which is scheduled to launch at the end of this year.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 21 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

