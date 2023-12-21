Where to find coworking spaces around Baton Rouge

My first time at a coworking space felt like the first day of school.

I beamed with childlike excitement when I saw the cold brew on tap, an assortment of milks and teas, private phone booths, stylish lounge areas and professionals like me, who worked remotely or were self-employed.

After three years of working from home, I was overjoyed to be back in an office environment. It was encouraging to be surrounded by other professionals again and to feel an unspoken accountability just by working near each other. I had started to miss the little things like: water cooler conversations, unlimited coffee, access to office supplies and the occasional free snacks in the kitchen.

By booking a coworking day pass, I was able to experience the joys of working in an office environment, without the restrictions of a 9-to-5 job. These thoughtfully curated spaces can be inspiring hubs for professionals and creatives to work, engage with others and build community.

Consider one of these coworking spaces around town—or a local coffee shop—to shake up your work routine and upgrade from your home office to the office of your dreams.

804 Main St.

3347 Nicholson Drive, A101 (Grand opening in February 2024)

Imagine ending the workday and not having to leave the office for happy hour. At this modern and industrial-style coworking space, members have access to coffee, tea, free beer and a margarita and snow cone machine. Creative Bloc offers its members a photo, video and podcast studio, a private business mailbox and access to conference rooms. Bonus perks include access to an electric vehicle charging station, an outdoor patio and off-street parking.

Memberships start at: $89/month

10202 Perkins Rowe, Suite E-160

Work from one of the city’s most buzzing shopping districts at this local coworking spot. Spaces Perkins Rowe offers professionals a chic, bright and airy workplace with generous amenities. Members have access to printing services, private office spaces, meeting rooms and can order healthy lunch and coffee from the on-site cafe and deli.

Memberships start at: $119 for five visits per month

16169 Perkins Road

Get the creative juices flowing at this naturally lit, fresh coworking space. The kitchenette, also referred to as “The Tap Room,” features nitro cold brew coffee, healthy snacks and local beers on tap. Members have access to comfy communal areas and a variety of meeting rooms with large white boards, perfect for creative brainstorm sessions.

Memberships start at: $270/year

2285 North St.

Grow your business and your mind at this intimate coworking studio near downtown. The homey workplace includes a kitchenette, curated lounge areas, a projector screen, communal workspaces and private offices. Membership amenities include 24/7 office access, a conference room, printing and copying services, community events and access to a financial literacy course.

Memberships start at: Contact Studio North for pricing