February 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill, Pickleball Kingdom and more

February is almost over. And while known to be a short month, it still brought about new openings in the Capital Region.

If it feels like this month flew by, we get you. Here’s a recap of new debuts in case you missed them, from a ramen spot to an indoor adventure park.

Did we miss a recent opening? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update the list with openings from February if we find ones that slipped under our radar.

- Advertisement -

3669 Government St.

Fragrant, steaming bowls of ramen, shareable dumplings and bao, a karaoke room and a bounty of bubble teas are among the lures at the new Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill in Mid City, which soft-opened Monday on Government Street. The spot is the second Daruma location, which owners Danny and Stacy Zheng first opened in Prairieville in 2023.

- Advertisement -

18303 Perkins Rd. E, Ste. 408

Beloved downtown build-your-own Korean bowl spot Okki Tokki opened its second location in the Highland Park Marketplace, giving patrons another spot to load up on layers of rice, noodles, proteins, veggies, toppings and more. Also in its soft open phase, the restaurant promises extended hours and an expanded menu soon.

28145 Walker South Rd., Walker

Pickleball lovers, rejoice! There’s a new spot to dink. Pickleball Kingdom, now open in Walker, boasts 16 indoor courts for players to get their game on.

- Advertisement -

Also on our radar