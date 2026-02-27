February 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill, Pickleball Kingdom and more
February is almost over. And while known to be a short month, it still brought about new openings in the Capital Region.
If it feels like this month flew by, we get you. Here’s a recap of new debuts in case you missed them, from a ramen spot to an indoor adventure park.
Did we miss a recent opening? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update the list with openings from February if we find ones that slipped under our radar.
Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill
3669 Government St.
Fragrant, steaming bowls of ramen, shareable dumplings and bao, a karaoke room and a bounty of bubble teas are among the lures at the new Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill in Mid City, which soft-opened Monday on Government Street. The spot is the second Daruma location, which owners Danny and Stacy Zheng first opened in Prairieville in 2023.
Okki Tokki
18303 Perkins Rd. E, Ste. 408
Beloved downtown build-your-own Korean bowl spot Okki Tokki opened its second location in the Highland Park Marketplace, giving patrons another spot to load up on layers of rice, noodles, proteins, veggies, toppings and more. Also in its soft open phase, the restaurant promises extended hours and an expanded menu soon.
Pickleball Kingdom
28145 Walker South Rd., Walker
Pickleball lovers, rejoice! There’s a new spot to dink. Pickleball Kingdom, now open in Walker, boasts 16 indoor courts for players to get their game on.
Also on our radar
- Fun City Adventure Park, located at 5905 Florida Blvd., is packed with an arcade, a larger-than-life ball pit, obstacle courses, trampolines, climbing walls and more, this brand new spot lives up to its name. Drop in to play or book for birthday parties.
- Southern Style Bar & Restaurant at 8416 Scotland Ave. held its ribbon cutting earlier this month. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner plate options.
- New food truck Bayou Eatz is serving up crawfish, handhelds, sides and other tasty treats at its spot at 13511 Airline Hwy., Gonzales.