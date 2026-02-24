First Look: Daruma Ramen brings a packed menu and karaoke to Mid City

Fragrant, steaming bowls of ramen, shareable dumplings and bao, a karaoke room and a bounty of bubble teas are among the lures at the new Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill in Mid City, which soft-opened Monday on Government Street. The spot is the second Daruma location, which owners Danny and Stacy Zheng first opened in Prairieville in 2023.

“I had been looking in this area for a long time,” Stacy says. “There are a lot of good places to eat along here.”

The Zhengs also own King Buffet and have two more concepts in the works: A revolving sushi restaurant called Zuma, also on Government Street, does not yet have an opening date, and a new dim sum eatery called Mu Dan is expected to open in June in the former Southern Pearl Oyster House on Perkins Road. The busy couple is also planning to renovate King Buffet this spring and add a hot pot menu and tabletop cooking capabilities.

- Advertisement -

Daruma’s popular Prairieville location is defined by blue décor, but the new Mid City outpost reads red, set off by faux scarlet flowers cascading from the ceiling, a large Iron Man-inspired statue at the entrance and red booths. The restaurant features ample seating for dine-in customers and has a polished bar made from a single, 100-year-old tree imported from Africa, Stacy says. Another part of the tree is used as a large table at the front of the dining room. Down the hall, a soon-to-open karaoke room can hold more than 30 for group karaoke nights or private dining. The Mid City location is the only one of the two restaurants to feature karaoke.

Stacy developed Daruma’s voluminous menu, refining it at least 10 times after its original 2023 opening, she says. Ramen is the restaurant’s best seller, with 13 different varieties to choose from, including the mild Pearl Chicken Ramen and the spicy Daruma Tonkotsu Ramen with chashu pork, garlic oil and pork broth. A lengthy list of customizable toppings, from kimchi to crawfish tails, can also be added.

- Advertisement -

The restaurant serves fried rice, brothless noodle dishes like pork and chicken udon, shrimp pad Thai and yaki soba with ribeye and shrimp. There are several varieties of steamed and fried dumplings and numerous bao options, part of a long list of small plates. The Cheesy Rangoon features a large crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese and topped with a drizzle of sweet mayo sauce. Offbeat surprises like the takoyaki, or fried octopus balls, see the battered balls skewered and served on a bed of egg salad and topped with scallions and bonito flakes.

The menu draws from the cuisines of China, Japan, Thailand and Korea, says Stacy, who also isn’t bashful about American additions like maple syrup-topped fried chicken waffle sliders, crawfish queso dip and several varieties of hot wings.

Her quest to help anyone find something they like on the Daruma menu has been influenced by years in the restaurant business and the couple’s two sons, ages 9 and 11. One son prefers only Asian food, Stacy says, while the other, just American.

- Advertisement -

“I’m used to picky,” she says, adding, “The menu is settled now. I’ve found something for everyone to eat.”

Daruma Ramen’s second location is at 3669 Government St. and is currently open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant’s grand opening will be held on March 3.