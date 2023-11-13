What to expect from the Scotlandville library renovation

Construction began last week on the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s $10.8 million renovation of the Scotlandville Branch Library.

The first phase includes building a new nearly 6,700-square-foot archives annex adjacent to the existing library branch, which will handle overflow materials from the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

The library’s operations will be temporarily moved to the annex after its completion while contractors renovate the library. The renovation of the branch library includes expanding the children’s and conference rooms as well as a new Black Heritage Alcove—a 1,080-square-foot dedicated space for Black heritage collections.

The project is being paid through the library’s 10-year dedicated property tax and is expected to wrap up in late 2024.

