Election Day 2024 is coming: A guide to key dates, voting in the Capital Region

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, this year’s Election Day promises to be a buzzy event. Regional voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, to elect a new president—and decide on a host of other items.

East Baton Rouge Parish voters, for example, will elect a mayor. (Learn more today, Oct. 10, at BRAC’s East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Theatre.) Residents of St. Francisville, Gonzales, Port Allen, Donaldsonville and several other cities and towns will also cast votes for mayoral candidates. Baton Rouge residents will vote on members of the Metro-Council and on the two property tax renewals that support BREC, the parish’s parks and recreation system. Statewide voters will decide on a constitutional amendment. And 6th District voters will select who to send to Congress after their district was redrawn this summer.

Schools will be out and public offices, closed, giving citizens plenty of time to have their say before settling in to watch the results. With less than four weeks to go before Election Day, here’s everything you need to know.

There’s still time: Register to vote in Louisiana by Oct. 15

In-person voter registration closed Oct. 7, but you can still register to vote online by Oct. 15. Among other requirements, you must be a U.S. citizen and at least 16 years of age (but 18 prior to the election). Be sure to have your valid Louisiana driver’s license ready when you register.

Review your sample ballot now

With multiple items on the Nov. 5 ballot, and a six-minute time limit to cast your vote, it’s smart to review the ballot in advance. Preview your sample ballot here, or through the GeauxVote app, which also allows you to manage your voter information, pinpoint your voting location and monitor election results.

Bone up on constitutional amendments

The Nov. 5 ballot includes a constitutional amendment concerning the distribution of offshore alternative energy money for coastal restoration. Another four constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot on Dec. 7, when we’ll also decide runoffs. The nonpartisan organization PAR Louisiana offers explainers on each proposed amendment, including pros and cons.

Early voting runs through Oct. 29

Voting early is an option for any registered voter, and you don’t need a specific reason to do so. For the Nov. 5 election, early voting takes place at these locations from Oct. 18-29, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27.

No excuses! You have 14 hours to head to the polls on Election Day

Polls are open Nov. 5, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., providing a full 14 hours to find time to vote. Louisianans put up dismal numbers during the 2023 gubernatorial primary, with only 36.3% of registered voters casting a ballot. Will numbers increase this time around? Let’s hope so.

Get this year’s “I Voted” sticker

One of the more charming aspects of voting in Louisiana is walking away with an “I Voted” sticker bedecked in a rotating design by a regional artist. This year’s sticker features the work of Shreveport native and Academy Award-winning animator and author William Joyce. The design depicts a dapper, top hat-clad crawfish that Joyce jokingly referred to as Mark. D. Ballot.

Find more information

Visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office for additional information about voting in Louisiana.