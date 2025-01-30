Only a few days left for Twenty in their 20s nominations

Know a young rising star deserving of a feature in 225? Our second annual Twenty in their 20s issue, a special edition celebrating Baton Rouge’s up-and-coming leaders, creators and difference makers, returns this spring—and we’d love your help deciding who to feature. We’re taking nominations until next Monday, Feb. 3.

We are searching for young people who are doing amazing things. Think: an owner of a fast-growing startup or a worker who has already risen to a crucial leadership role at their place of work. Maybe you know someone dedicated to changing the city through community service, charitable outreach or politics—or a person who has achieved national or regional recognition for a project they’ve overseen.

The magazine’s Twenty in their 20s honorees will be featured in a special upcoming issue of 225. To be eligible, nominees must be between the ages of 20 and 29 as of May 1, 2025. Just fill out the short form below. If a nominee is selected, the 225 team will contact them.