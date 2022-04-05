Bunny in your Easter basket? Not so fast, says Magic Happens Rescue

“Bunnies seem like the perfect gift for children,” Lincoln says. “But then they start growing, and don’t want to be necessarily held.”

Rabbits resemble cats in their need to be private, even standoffish. They also prefer their own space, Lincoln says. Most breeds don’t tolerate Louisiana’s heat and shouldn’t be kept outdoors. Rather, they need enclosures inside the home where they can feel safe. They’re also happier in pairs.

But they can make terrific, loving pets, Lincoln says, as long as owners do their homework. Lincoln herself keeps five pet rabbits, ranging in size from 3 to 13 pounds, and says they get along well with her dogs and cats.

“It’s really important to understand what they need, and to never give a rabbit to someone who is unprepared,” Lincoln says.

Magic Happens is currently fostering about 40 rabbits looking for permanent homes. For more information, visit magichappensrescue.com.

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.