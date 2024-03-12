<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While some believe crime in the Capital Region is at an all-time high, a security camera program may offer hope.

The Page/Rice Public Safety Initiative supplies schools and businesses with security cameras. Some can even zero in on firearms and alert authorities. In this episode of Bottom Line, we talked to the company behind those cameras, Zero Eyes.

