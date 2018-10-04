New Orleans icon Big Freedia is slated to headline the second annual Bloom Music & Arts Festival in downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday.

Big Freedia, who popularized the hip-hop genre known as bounce music, is a huge draw for a festival that is still in its infancy. Even if you haven’t listened to her music, you’ve probably still been exposed to her influence—most recently featured in the opening seconds of Drake’s mega-hit “Nice for What.”

Of course, Bloom isn’t all about Big Freedia—a large number of up-and-comers in the Baton Rouge music scene will also perform.

Performers include hip-hop trio Made Groceries, psychedelic fusion outfit Hydra Plane and rapper Michael Armstead.

Festival attendees will also be able to browse the offerings of local food and art vendors. While the event is open to all ages, parents should use discretion for younger attendees.

Tickets to Bloom Music & Arts Festival are $15 and can be purchased here. It will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., on the downtown levee grounds across from the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Learn more about Bloom Fest in 225‘s interview with founder Jarvis Antwine.