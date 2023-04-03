Best of 225 polls close today at 5 p.m. Cast your vote before time runs out!

Now is your final chance to cast your votes in the annual Best of 225 Awards. Polls close today, April 3, at 5 p.m.!

Residents of the 225 area code can sound off on Baton Rouge’s top visual artist, best bread, place to pamper your pets and much more. Head to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to cast your vote while supporting local businesses. Vote in every food and drink, shopping and services, and people and entertainment race; or elect a few people and places you feel strongly about—just don’t miss your chance to let your voice be heard!

Plus, everyone who casts their vote on our 2023 ballot will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.

Nominees were chosen based on submissions during the write-in period throughout January and early February. Winners will be crowned in the July issue of 225. Read more about how the process works in our FAQ.

Official nominees can also snag some free downloadable, printable and shareable graphics for social media, websites and signage.