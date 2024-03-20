Baton Rouge Zoo regains accreditation

The Baton Rouge Zoo has regained its accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, BREC announced Tuesday.

AZA leadership voted in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday to approve the accreditation, which BREC began pursuing in 2021.

The zoo lost its accreditation in 2018 after an inspection of the zoo identified several problems, including outdated, cramped space at several primate exhibits, rusted cages and inadequate lighting.

The first phase of zoo renovations—estimated to cost around $50 million—aimed to address the zoo’s critical needs to regain the accreditation.

Among many other improvements, the first phase of construction for the zoo includes a new entrance and entryway, orientation plaza, giraffe feeding station, pygmy hippo exhibit and new train route.

The zoo will reapply to keep the accreditation in five years.

