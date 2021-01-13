A few years ago, the notion of chatting with your doctor via videoconference was beginning to take off nationwide. But platforms weren’t perfect yet—and nobody really saw our new COVID reality coming.

Still, start-up entrepreneur Vishal Vasanji saw an opportunity. The founder of Patient Plus urgent care clinics teamed with software developer and LSU professor James Davis to form a company called Relief Telemed.

The venture, tested throughout 2019, was preparing to officially launch by mid-2020. But by March, COVID-19 had turned daily life on its head. “At a certain point, it was clear [the pandemic] wasn’t going away anytime soon,” Vasanji says. “So we went all in.”