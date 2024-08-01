How Baton Rouge Community College and its new athletic director are making a name for the school’s programs through sports

A former assistant basketball coach at Tulane University and University of Miami, Kantrow has employed a three-pronged approach to establish his vision. His plan centers around investing in BRCC’s facilities and infrastructure, hiring excellent coaches to oversee the teams, and finding high-quality student-athletes to proudly represent the college both on and off the field.

The Bears’ athletic department is comprised of four sports–baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s basketball–and Kantrow has hired head coaches in three of the four during his tenure.

The most recent hire is Head Baseball Coach Brandon Schmidt, who joined BRCC from Hendrix College in June.

Another hire, Mark Suire, has already elevated BRCC’s softball team’s standing, winning a program-record 24 games in his second season.

“Brock’s vision was that we would be the flagship junior college in the state of Louisiana,” Suire explains. “We both have the vision that we want our softball program to have regional and national relevance.”

Kantrow has also enlisted the aid of two former NCAA and SEC championship-winning coaches to assist his burgeoning athletics program. Former LSU skipper Paul Mainieri served as a special advisor to the baseball squad before he was hired as South Carolina’s new head baseball coach this summer.

Longtime former LSU Head Basketball Coach John Brady, who guided the Tigers to a 2006 SEC championship title and Final Four appearance, continues to serve as an assistant to BRCC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Byron Starks.

“People thought I was hiring a guy just for a name,” Kantrow says. “He is 100% invested in this program. He’s at practice every day when he’s not calling LSU games. To think that I have a Final Four coach out there acting as an assistant coach for a junior college basketball team in Baton Rouge is mind-blowing.”

Brady, who also serves as the analyst for the LSU men’s basketball radio broadcasts, shares years of coaching wisdom and strategy with Starks and his players. He takes a hands-on approach to his role, joining the team on the court to teach defensive principles.

During games, however, he sits behind the bench, observing the play and occasionally whispering advice to Starks.

“I’m just there to supplement with anything I see that maybe he doesn’t see, to enhance winning,” Brady says. “That’s my role.”

Brady points out there was no connection between LSU and BRCC Athletics, much less the basketball programs, when he was the Tigers’ head coach.

Meanwhile, Starks’ team won the program’s first conference championship since 2017 and won a road playoff game this season. Kantrow says milestones like this increase the visibility of both the athletic department and the college.

“We’re finally eking our way into the Baton Rouge athletic world,” Kantrow says. “Last basketball season I turned on the news and I saw LSU highlights, Southern highlights and BRCC highlights. That’s moving the needle.” brccathletics.com

This article was originally published in the August 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.