Baton Rouge clothing stores selling more casual attire as work dress codes relax

Higher sales of casual work clothes are also noticeable, as some employees continue to work from home and offices loosen dress codes.

Sales of golf shirts and casual trousers have been strong, Berthelot says, and he’s also seen a large decrease in customers buying ties. But while the trend is real, he says, customers haven’t completely abandoned their suits and sport coats.

Blu Spero, which sells casual women’s clothing, has seen the same, says the store’s Kyleigh Jackson, who has noticed more customers coming in to buy informal work clothes.

There has been a big call for a more laid-back style, says Will Aguirre, general manager at Carriages Fine Clothier. However, with more events like weddings taking place, he has noticed tailored clothing coming back in demand again.

As the sales surge continues, clothing stores could encounter a snag, like other industries have, with supply chain shortages.

Perlis has had to over-promise in order to over-deliver, Berthelot says, and 50% of the time the product it tries to request is back-ordered.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to keep the store stocked,” he says. “We’ve been getting alternate options, but it’s a challenge.”

