September 2024’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

All month

Kick off a season of food-forward and music-focused festivals in the Capital Region. Click here for the inside scoop on this month’s happenings so you can plot and plan your fest day ever.

Sept. 7

Get ready to tailgate, spectate and cheer on Baton Rouge’s biggest teams at the first home games of the 2024 football season for LSU and Southern University. Grab your purple, gold or blue garb, and make some noise for the Jags and the Tigers. gojagsports.com and lsusports.net

Sept. 10

Start your day in a wild way with Zoo & Me Morning at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. This animal-focused event is catered to little ones ages 3 to 5 and their parents or guardians. Get up close with animal encounters, crafting and more. brzoo.org

Sept. 14

Join residents, business owners and civic leaders at the first-ever Connecting East Baton Rouge Neighborhood Convention at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The event aims to equip attendees with tools to enhance and celebrate their neighborhoods. Registration is required.

brla.gov

Sept. 18

Looking for Sesame Street? Just head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Sesame Street Live! brings Elmo and his fuzzy friends to life with a show full of singing, dancing and play. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Sept. 21

Adjust your tiaras, and head over to the Embassy Suites by Hilton for Baton Rouge Princess Day. Bring your kiddos along for whimsy and magic with real-life fairytale characters. Along with meet and greets, there will be opportunities to sing, dance and more.

Find it on Facebook

Sept. 21 + 22

Take the fur babies for a much-needed cool dip at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon’s End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty. Dogs of all sizes are welcome to dive in for water-filled fun. Each day is divided into three sessions dedicated to small pups, big dogs and all canines. libertylagoon.com

Sept. 28

Giddy up and get ready to watch some professional wrangling at the Southeastern Rodeo Association Black Rodeo. The Raising Cane’s River Center will transform into an arena for barrel racing, calf roping and bull riding. serodeo.com

ARTS AGENDA

Sept. 5

Sing and dance along to hits of the Fab Four with Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience at Manship Theatre. Attendees can fill out request cards to create The Beatles-filled setlist, performed by a live band. manshiptheatre.org

Sept. 8

Indie pop band Summer Salt is bringing its “Driving Back to Hawaii” tour to Baton Rouge with a performance at Chelsea’s Live. Get one last taste of summer with songs that’ll make you wish you were basking in the warm sunlight. chelseaslive.com

Sept. 12 to Nov. 17

See the LSU Museum of Art’s latest exhibit “Southern Reflections.” This collection pairs the work of two Louisiana artists and their contrasting landscape pieces. Shirley Rabé Masinter’s work focused on the scenes of inner-city New Orleans while Kathryn Keller’s pieces showcase the spanning terrain of nature. lsumoa.org

Sept. 13

Be prepared to laugh when comedian Iliza Shlesinger comes to crack some jokes at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Known for her Netflix specials and for coining the term “elder millennial,” Shlesinger is ready to hit the stage with all new material. lbatonrouge.com

This one’s for the ’90s babies. Pull your wardrobe’s boldest patterns, freshest looks and vintage pieces. New Orleans cover band Big in the 90s will rock the Varsity Theatre with a show that promises everything from “Gin Blossoms to Ginuwine.” varsitytheatre.com

Sept. 20-29

Watch as the talented actors in Theatre Baton Rouge’s The Cake tell the tale of North Carolina baker Della, who is faced with a decision when she’s asked to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. theatrebr.org

Sept. 24 + 25

A Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra string quartet will bring the works of the classical composer Mozart and the iconic rock band Queen to life with Queen of the Night: A Concert with Candles. Warm, flickering candlelight sets the mood for this intimate music mashup. brso.org

On the Road

New Orleans

Sept. 8: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, neworleanssaints.com

Sept. 16-22: New Orleans Cocktail Week, neworleanscocktailweek.us

Sept. 19: Jimmy Eat World at The Filmore, thefillmorenola.com

Lafayette

Sept. 13: Jelly Roll at the CAJUNDOME, cajundome.com

Sept. 14: The Chee Weez at Rock’n’Bowl, rocknbowl.com/lafayette

Sept. 21: NOMAD Music Festival, nomadmusicfest.com

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.