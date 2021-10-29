How to choose an audiobook, according to a local librarian

No, it’s not cheating. Listening to an audiobook is just as worthy a pursuit as reading a print book, say librarians.

“In the library world, there is definitely the belief that you’re ‘reading’ when you’re listening to an audiobook,” says St. James Episcopal School librarian Catherine Word.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 20% of Americans reported regularly listening to audiobooks in 2019, up from 11% in 2011. Audiobooks can be the salvation of commuters and busy people who listen while they exercise, work in the yard or do housework. They’re also helpful to struggling younger readers, who can benefit from listening to a book while reading it, Word says. If you’re new to audiobooks, Word advises a few tips.