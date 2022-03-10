Artist’s Perspective: Mary Carpenter Felder’s ‘Rambling’

“‘Rambling’ is part of a series of abstract quilted landscape collages inspired by my photos. Nature is my inspiration. Louisiana is a beautiful land, blessed with a rainbow of colors: green forests, blue sky reflecting off the bayous and ponds, deep red from rare irises, a hint of sunshine breaking through the trees. I strive to recycle, reuse and repurpose materials to use in my art. I have worked with a needle and thread for as long as I can remember. It is comforting. ‘Rambling’ led to the next piece and the next: ‘Roving,’ ‘Wandering’ and ‘Roaming.’ They remind me of childhood excursions into the forests on Sunday evenings.”

About the artist

Mary Carpenter Felder gained her skill in mixed media and collages through experimentation and years of classes and workshops with local and international teachers. Her work, featuring elements from driftwood to shells and old clothes to jewelry, has been exhibited in Florida and Minnesota, as well as Texas, where her quilts were showcased at the International Quilt Festival in Houston. She’s also been a longtime champion of the local arts community, currently serving on the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, the International Quilt Association and Mid-City Artisans. maryfelder.net