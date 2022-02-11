From the archives: 225’s award-winning August 2019 profile on Joe Burrow

Before he was a Heisman winner, a National Champion or a Super Bowl competitor, Joe Burrow had the same routine before every LSU game.

He’d eat a caramel-apple sucker on the bus ride to the stadium. He’d flip one of his socks inside out (usually his left). And two minutes before taking the field, he’d listen to the same exact song: a minute and 53-second instrumental called “New York City Rage Fest” by Kid Cudi.

Burrow shared the routine with 225 contributing writer Mark Clements in the summer of 2019, as part of our cover story looking at how Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady might reshape the offense that season. The story won 225 First Place for Sports Reporting in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards, a Society of Professional Journalists competition recognizing the best journalism in the Southeast region.