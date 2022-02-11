×
From the archives: 225’s award-winning August 2019 profile on Joe Burrow

Before he was a Heisman winner, a National Champion or a Super Bowl competitor, Joe Burrow had the same routine before every LSU game.

He’d eat a caramel-apple sucker on the bus ride to the stadium. He’d flip one of his socks inside out (usually his left). And two minutes before taking the field, he’d listen to the same exact song: a minute and 53-second instrumental called “New York City Rage Fest” by Kid Cudi.

Burrow shared the routine with 225 contributing writer Mark Clements in the summer of 2019, as part of our cover story looking at how Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady might reshape the offense that season. The story won 225 First Place for Sports Reporting in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards, a Society of Professional Journalists competition recognizing the best journalism in the Southeast region.

Of course, we all know now how the rest of that season panned out, and the long legacy that Burrow carved for himself at LSU during it. But as we prepare to watch Joey B. compete in his first Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, we thought it would be fun to look back at where he started. Get a dose of Joe by clicking the link below.

 

 

A NEW ERA OF OFFENSE

 

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow—and newcomer Joe Brady—LSU’s offense hopes to finally spark major change this season

By Mark Clements // Photos by Collin Richie

Read the full story from 225‘s August 2019 issue.


