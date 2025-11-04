Two Capital Region restaurants earn Michelin recommendation

Elsie’s Plate and Pie and the St. Francisville Inn have landed on the Michelin Guide’s inaugural 2025 Recommended List for the American South.

The two were among the 228 restaurants across the Southern region to earn the distinction on Monday. Elsie’s opened its doors on Government Street in 2017 and was shortly named Best New Restaurant in the Best of 225 Awards. The restaurant is a multiple winner of the Best of 225’s Best Overall Restaurant honor. The St. Francisville Inn, a restored 19th-century inn, earned a spot on OpenTable’s Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in the U.S. for 2025 and has been featured on multiple OpenTable top lists since opening its doors in 2019.

While no Baton Rouge restaurant received a star in this first Southern edition, landing on the recommended list does put both Elsie’s and the St. Francisville Inn restaurants in front of Michelin’s global audience—signaling standout consistency, value and culinary execution. Visit Baton Rouge announced in March that Baton Rouge-area establishments would be under consideration for the American South regional guide.

“The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide in a prepared statement. “Our anonymous Inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings—from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavors.”

