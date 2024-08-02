Amazon celebrated grand opening of Baton Rouge fulfillment center Thursday

The city of Baton Rouge and Amazon celebrated the grand opening of the highly anticipated Amazon Fulfillment Center at the former Cortana Mall site on Thursday.

The $200 million project at the corner of Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard, originally slated to open in 2022, has been touted by area leaders as a significant milestone to revitalizing the Florida Corridor.

Amazon pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time workers to staff the 3.4 million square foot facility.

The facility has also spurred economic activity in the area, with Starbucks, Family Dollar and Planet Fitness opening facilities nearby. Grocer Aldi also has plans to open a store before the end of the year. Read more about the impact and plans for the Florida Corridor.

This story originally appeared in an Aug. 1 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.