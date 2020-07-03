I am 225: Kennedi Owens

Kennedi Owens is not your average 11-year-old. The Gonzales native rides horses and plays basketball. And oh, yeah—she runs her own skin care company for children.

Kennedi wasn’t satisfied with the skin care and hygiene options available for people her age. She wanted to use products that were safe on her skin and performed well throughout all her after-school activities.

In April 2019, she launched Sweet Skin, an all-natural skin care and hygiene company designed with children-friendly scents, ingredients and packaging. The line includes deodorant, moisturizer, face cleanser and lip gloss.

Her products have been purchased from customers all over the country—47 states, to be exact. She has been featured on Ellen DeGeneres’ website, Ellentube, where she was interviewed about her skin care line by actress, celebrity cook and author Ayesha Curry.

Kennedi’s mother, Kristen Owens, describes her daughter as a “mad scientist.” Kennedi researched natural products online, consulted with an herbalist and experimented with natural ingredients in her home kitchen before officially releasing her products.

Her first creation was deodorant. She wanted to make an all-natural, aluminum-free deodorant with a sweet scent. She used almond oil, coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, cypress oil and tea tree oil.

Other products feature ingredients like organic honey, milk, aloe vera and lavender. Customers can also purchase an exfoliating body brush and Sweet Skin cosmetic bag online.

Currently, locals can shop Sweet Skin products at Lagniappe Pharmacy in Baton Rouge. This year, Kennedi plans to collaborate with other local businesses like Parker’s Pharmacy and Rouses Markets to sell more of her products in stores. She also hopes to sell her products at children’s hospitals, schools and large retail companies like Walmart. With her drive, the support of her family and anything-is-possible attitude, the sky is the limit for this young CEO.

“The world is her classroom,” Kristen says. “She has stepped outside of the box and is learning so much more starting at the age of 10 than I’ve learned in 39 years. It’s so exciting that we get to learn together.” sweetskinken.com

“In just one year since starting Sweet Skin, I met so many amazing and inspiring people. I love pushing myself to new levels because I feel like that’s how I’ll get to great places in life. I never thought Sweet Skin would get where it is today, and I’m so proud.”

This article was originally published in the July 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.