2019 Best of 225: People & Entertainment

BEST PLACE TO SEE ART

LSU MUSEUM OF ART — 20.1%

The LSU Museum of Art is a veritable cave of wonders: Its collection holds more than 6,500 items, from Chinese jade to Louisiana fine art. The downtown museum is your guide to the past, present and future of art, showcasing rotating and traveling exhibitions in a variety of media—from ceramic sculpture to 19th-century Impressionist paintings. Let it transport you to another world. And if you’re looking for a budget-friendly activity, admission is free every first Sunday. lsumoa.org

DID YOU KNOW?

Back to The Future actress Lea Thompson, Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt and New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet are just a few notable people to have visited this downtown art museum.

Runners up:

Mid City Makers Market — 18.7%

Louisiana Art & Science Museum — 16.3%

The Foyer — 13.3%

Baton Rouge Gallery — 13.1%

BEST BAR TO WATCH SPORTS

WALK-ON’S BISTREAUX & BAR — 4 2%

Walk-On’s is growing fast. The ever-expanding, uber-popular sports bar known for its bites, beer and big screens has plans for 100 locations across 15 states. Not bad for a business that began as a school project at LSU. Co-founder Brandon Landry says his professor back then gave the project a C. But today, the Walk-On’s business plan is looking more like an A+. walk-ons.com

Runners up:

The Chimes — 12.6%

Pluckers Wing Bar — 10.5%

The Bulldog — 9.3%

Topgolf — 8.3%

BEST CHARITY/FUNDRAISER EVENT

SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE — 19.6%

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is more than just a 5K that draws hundreds. Its proceeds help to fund breast cancer research, awareness and education. Join the annual parade of pink rolling through downtown Baton Rouge for a good cause. komenbatonrouge.org

Runners up:

Hollydays (Junior League of Baton Rouge) — 18.3%

Fur Ball (Companion Animal Alliance) — 15%

Bella’s Ball (Bella Bowman Foundation) — 13.2%

Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball (American Cancer Society) — 8.9%

BEST CHEF

RYAN ANDRE, SOJI: MODERN ASIAN — 19.2%

A native of Gonzales, Chef Ryan Andre knows a little something about the flavors of Louisiana. Thankfully for local foodies, he also knows a little something about the flavors of the Asian continent, too. At Soji, enjoy the chef’s specials, from drunken noodles to crispy beef to pork tenderloin katsudon. chefryanandre.com

DID YOU KNOW?

Although he’s now responsible for some of the city’s most innovative fare, Ryan Andre’s favorite childhood meal was frozen fish sticks and mac and cheese. And he’ll let you in on a secret: They remain his weakness even today. Kid-tested, chef-approved.

Runners up:

Chris Motto, Mansurs on the Boulevard — 18.6%

Jay Ducote, Gov’t Taco — 16%

John Folse, Chef John Folse & Company — 15.6%

Justin Ferguson, BRQ Seafood & Barbeque — 12.4%

BEST VENUE TO HOST A COMPANY EVENT

L’AUBERGE CASINO & HOTEL — 24.9%

L’Auberge may be a good place to gamble and party, but it’s also a flat-out great venue for local businesses to host events. The facility boasts nearly 13,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, and balcony views overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. The Chatsworth Meeting Room even offers a full-service buffet. lbatonrouge.com

Runners up:

Topgolf — 20.2%

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel — 14%

Juban’s — 12%

Ruffino’s Catering at De La Ronde Hall — 11.2%

BEST VENUE TO SEE LIVE MUSIC

THE VARSITY THEATRE — 39%

Who’d have thought an old converted art-deco movie theater would become the go-to venue for the local music scene? The Varsity Theatre’s booming sounds reverberate all up and down Highland Road. This summer, you can catch acts like Leela James, The Growlers, and Robert Earl Keen. varsitytheatre.com

Runners up:

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel — 19.5%

Manship Theatre — 11.5%

Superior Grill — 9.2%

The Texas Club — 7.1%

BEST PARADE

WEARIN’ OF THE GREEN ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE — 39.9%

What could be more fun than getting decked out in your finest emerald, seafoam and lime greens, and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on the streets of Baton Rouge? Most are there for the neighborhood parties (and to catch Southern University’s marching band and an appearance from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile). But you can also get in the spirit and participate in the 5K Shamrock Run, a new addition to the parade. You might just make it into the parade’s gloriously green online gallery. wearinofthegreen.com

Runners up:

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade — 31.9%

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade — 9.1%

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade – 6%

Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade — 5.1%

BEST RADIO STATION

102.5 WFMF — 16.9%

This iHeartRadio station plays all the hits. But don’t just take our word for it. Take a listen yourself, live or online, where you can stream every recently played pop jam. While you’re online, check out the station’s wealth of event listings and learn of all the fun shows you can attend, from Perkins Rowe to the Smoothie King Center. wfmf.iheart.com

Runners up:

98.1 The Eagle — 13.5%

92.7 K-LOVE — 11.5%

96.1 The River — 8.9%

104.5 ESPN Radio — 8.7%

BEST PERFORMING ARTS GROUP

THEATRE BATON ROUGE — 26.9%

Theatre Baton Rouge prides itself on being theater by the community and for the community. This year’s season included iconic shows like Little Shop of Horrors and Newsies, and the company has produced and staged hundreds of dramas, comedies and musicals for our viewing pleasure. Theatre Baton Rouge has been entertaining since the 1940s—here’s to many more decades. theatrebr.org

Runners up:

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra — 24%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge — 14.1%

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre — 12.4%

Of Moving Colors — 6.6%

BEST TV PERSONALITY

SYLVIA WEATHERSPOON, WBRZ ANCHOR — 23.8%

A longtime news anchor, Sylvia Weatherspoon is no stranger to being beloved. In fact, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters last year. The Baton Rouge native is also an active volunteer—she leads the Sylvia’s Toys for Christmas toy drive—making sure she’s always giving us the news and giving back to the community. wbrz.com

Runners up:

Pat Shingleton, WBRZ chief forecaster — 18.7%

Jay Grimes, WAFB chief meteorologist — 17%

Greg Meriwether, WAFB anchor — 14.2%

Lauren Westbrook, WAFB anchor — 12%

BEST PLACE FOR A WEDDING RECEPTION

WHITE OAK PLANTATION — 20.9%

The White Oak Estate and Gardens is a quintessentially Louisiana space: 22 acres of haunting, well-landscaped beauty. It features stunning gardens, a grand French ballroom with three crystal chandeliers and a New Orleans-style courtyard with a covered pavilion. No wonder it’s such a popular place to both tie the knot and dine and dance the night away. whiteoakestateandgardens.com

DID YOU KNOW? Those looking for a wedding with a secret-garden vibe will find it here: White Oak Plantation boasts 22 acres of gardens and landscaping.

Runners up:

Houmas House Plantation and Gardens — 18.6%

Old Governor’s Mansion — 11.4%

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol — 11.2%

Shaw Center for the Arts — 9.4%

This article was originally published in the July 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.