Which health screenings do I need at what age? sponsored by Baton Rouge General

To be your best, make your health a priority. That means routine health screenings are important no matter your age. The type of routine screenings you may need changes as you age and depends on your personal and family medical history, as well as your risk factors for certain diseases. For example, most young adults in their 20s don’t need a regular colonoscopy, but if there’s a family history of polyps or colon cancer, doctors may recommend one as a regular part of your health care. Routine screenings such as blood pressure, skin checks and eye exams are always important, but there are additional screenings specific to men’s health, like a PSA screening for prostate cancer, while women have screenings like pap smears and mammograms. Check in on your health and check out Baton Rouge General’s comprehensive health screening checklist for every age.

