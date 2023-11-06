There are many important parts of a Thanksgiving meal. The mains. The sides. The gravy. Plus, of course, friends and family. And, even after monstrous plates of family recipes and comfort foods, almost everyone can still find room for a bite of dessert or two.

How can you not? All that flaky crust and seasonal goodness is just too irresistible.

Be grateful that there are plenty of places around town offering Thanksgiving treats and desserts that are sure to upstage any turkey or glazed ham and wow even your hard-to-impress grandma—you’ll probably even get some bonus points for scoring your sweets from a local bakery or restaurant.

Check out the sugary menus from these local spots, and be mindful of order by dates. What are your favorite places to order Turkey Day desserts from? Tell us by emailing [email protected]

Counterspace

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

Located on Jefferson Highway, Counterspace is known for its classic chocolate chip cookies sprinkled with sea salt, but the bakery offers so much more, especially for this food-focused holiday. Choose from 9-inch warm pies offered in flavors like pumpkin, pecan, apple and brown sugar chess. There are also chilled pies to order like the Chocolate Sugar Pie, Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie and the Cold Brew Pie. Aside from the pies, the order form also includes cupcakes decorated like pumpkins, pumpkin whoopie pies, and, of course, the famous chocolate chip and sugar cookies.

Head over to Counterspace’s website to place your orders. All orders must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Orders must be picked up at the bakery. Pickups must be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.

Ambrosia Bakery

8546 Siegen Lane

This local favorite has no shortage of homemade sweets, and Ambrosia’s list of Thanksgiving-themed treats is nearly as extensive. Known for its expertly decorated cakes, the bakery has sheet cakes and sculpted cakes with designs like leaves, pumpkins, turkeys, corn and more for the holiday. Ambrosia also offers 21 different pie selections with flavors spanning from fruit to pecans.

Check out Ambrosia’s long list of desserts for the big day here.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

3145 Government St.

When most people think of pies in Baton Rouge, they think of Elsie’s. Though this restaurant has a stocked case of pies year round, customers flock to its pie pre-order form each year to bring a slice of home to Thanksgiving dinners near and far. This year, Elsie’s offers 11 pies: Almond Joy, apple, Apple-Cherry Spice, chocolate cream, coconut cream, Eye of the Tiger, lemon ice box, pecan, Pumpkin Streusel, s’mores and turtle.

You can get your orders in by going to this website. Pies must be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 21, or Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Iverstine Farms Butcher

7731 Perkins Road

Who says the local butcher can’t dabble in desserts? Though you might think about Iverstine when planning your dinner or lunch mains, it also offers a variety of sweets to pre-order and complete any meal. These dishes are offered in family-sized servings ensuring that everyone can get a slice of the pie. Choose from Bacon Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, German Chocolate pie or a pumpkin roll.

Order your desserts from Iverstine’s site. Pick up your order anytime during operating hours Sunday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Frank’s Restaurant

8385 Airline Highway

17425 Airline Highway

Frank’s has everything you might need to build the ideal Thanksgiving table. So, of course, the restaurant has quite a few dessert options to drool over. Pie choices include pecan, pumpkin, lemon, apple, sweet potato, coconut and chocolate. If you’re looking for something different, there are fruit cobblers, brownie trays, lemon squares and Homemade Frangelico Cheesecakes to order.

Orders can be placed here.

Cupcake Junkie

Robyn Selders, owner of Cupcake Junkie, has curated a special menu of sweets for Thanksgiving Day. Sweet potato and pecan pie made the cut along with sweet potato and classic pound cake loaves. There is also a sweet potato pie bar pan, cinnamon rolls and three-layer cakes on the list.

Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Cupcake Junkie’s website or by calling 225-421-1995. Items are offered until they sell out. Pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 22, between 1–3 p.m.

Eloise Market and Cakery

320 Lee Drive, Suite D

Want to bring something different than a pie this year? Check out the spread from Eloise Market and Cakery for some sweet variety. Order ahead to snag some cutely decorated cake pops, cupcakes or even a layered cake to slice up and dish out on the table.

Orders can be placed in-person at bakery or over the phone by calling 225-223-4153.

Tredici Bakery

5078 Capital Heights Ave.

Pies, cheesecakes, macrons, cakes and cookies. Oh my! Order an end-of-meal spread to impress by picking a few items from Tredici Bakery. This sweet shop offers pies in classic and specialty flavors like apple, pumpkin, cranberry orange, triple-chocolate, pecan and s’mores. To go along with the pies, there are also eight-inch and 10-inch cheese cakes, decorated sugar cookies, cupcakes and more whipped up with fall flavors.

Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 15, by 2 p.m. and picked up by Wednesday, Nov. 22, at noon. Place your order here.

Gourmet Girls

1660 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100

Keeping things simple yet elegant, Gourmet Girls’ Thanksgiving Carry Out Menu includes three delicious options for dessert. Take your pick from the Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie, key lime pie or the beautifully decorated Gobble Gobble Cake filled with champagne strawberry mouse.

Orders can be placed via email or by phone and must be submitted by Saturday, Nov. 18

Orders are to be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jubans

3739 Perkins Road

Jubans Thanksgiving To-Go Menu is full of delectable offerings for every part of the meal. Of course, the fine dining establishment did not skimp when it comes to the sweet treats. The menu includes two pies offered in pumpkin or pecan and two rich cheesecakes in flavors like raspberry and turtle.

Order by Friday, Nov. 17, and pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 21, or Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Jubans. Place your order by calling the restaurant at 225-346-8422.