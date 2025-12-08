Year in review: See what Capital Region restaurants opened in the last 12 months
Peek at this list to decide where to dine next 👀😋
Over the past year, Baton Rouge’s dining scene has exploded with growth—from bold new eateries to beloved locals relocating or expanding. Newcomers like Tacos del Cartel have brought modern Mexican flair to the city, while casual spots and comfort-food staples—including fried-chicken and ramen joints—added to the city’s growing roster of relaxed, come-as-you-are eateries. All told, Baton Rouge is leveling up: more variety, more flavor, and more places to pull up a chair.
Vicious Biscuit
333 St. Christopher Ave., Gonzales
Opened November 2024
The humble biscuit gets its due at this South Carolina-based chain, where options include sweet and savory accompaniments like fried chicken, pimento cheese and hot honey. viciousbiscuit.com
Luna Cocina
3109 Perkins Rd.
Opened November 2024
The iconic Overpass District building that was once home to Kean’s Cleaners and a key location for the film Pitch Perfect reemerges as a stylish modern Mexican concept with an inviting rooftop bar. lunacocina.com
Marco’s Pizza
9402 Burbank Dr.
Opened January 2025
The Ohio-based chain’s first Louisiana location serves loaded pizza pies along with pizzoli, subs and pizza bowls. marcos.com
Lagniappe Steak and Seafood
5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. A
Opened February 2025
A popular Springfield, La., concept, Lagniappe rolled out a menu chock-full of steaks, burgers, fried seafood and scratch-made dishes in behemoth portions. lagniappebr.com
Gunpowder Indian Cuisine
4410 Highland Rd., Ste. A7
Opened February 2025
Its name stems from the Western nickname for milagai podi, the complex Indian spice blend. Cool down from the robust menu of Indian favorites with a mango lassi.
Veracruz Coastal Mexican
3510 Drusilla Ln.
Opened March 2025
Fresh seafood ceviche, creative tacos, skewered meats, fried plantains and more lure diners to this casual coastal Mexican concept, one of the year’s most talked about. veracruzbatonrouge.com
Wagyulicious Burgers and Brews
11950 Cloverland Ave.
Opened March 2025
A former food truck, Wagyulicious serves smash burgers made with wagyu beef patties zhuzhed with a variety of toppings. wagyulicious.com
Seoul Stop
7920 Florida Blvd.
Opened March 2025
Capturing the magic of Korean convenience stores, Seoul Stop features a DIY ramen bar, kimbap, trendy K-snacks, groceries, frozen foods and space to socialize. @seoulstopusa
Blue Iguana Taco Bar & Tequila
5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Opened March 2025
A range of birria, cocktails served in novelty iguana glasses, Taco Tuesday specials and more define this Tex-Mex newcomer, awash in an electric blue design scheme. blueiguanabr.com
Tacos del Cartel
10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110
Opened April 2025
Known for stylish décor and over-the-top plating, this New Orleans concept landed in the Capital City with much fanfare, fueled by a circus-like fire performance by bartenders and tacos that might arrive pinned to tabletop clotheslines. tacosdelcartel.com
Spanish Town Market & Cofe
701 Spanish Town Rd.
Opened April 2025
Residents of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhood got their beloved corner store back with the arrival of this newest iteration, a café serving daily lunch specials, smoothies and espresso drinks. @spanistownmarket_cofe
Loft 18
4580 Constitution Ave.
Opened May 2025
A sprawling bar and pub grub menu joins sports simulators for playing soccer, golf, dodgeball and more. The concept features a full-service restaurant. loft18.com
Salt Pepper Oak
6721 Exchequer Dr.
Opened May 2025
Two massive offset smokers named “Too Phat” and “Lottie” produce melt-in-your-mouth brisket, pulled pork, ribs and other faves. Detailed sides make combo plates sing. saltpepperoak.com
The Cozy Griddle
11445 Coursey Blvd., Ste. C
Opened May 2025
Dive into eggs to order, pancakes and other homey delights in this breakfast and lunch eatery created by a former Catholic High School football player. @the_cozygriddle
Bayes Oyster Bar
315 North Blvd.
Opened June 2025
East, West and Gulf Coast oysters are served raw on the half shell or gilded with classic toppings at this revised concept launched by an owner of predecessor Jolie Pearl. bayesoysterbarbr.com
Spicy Rico Mexican Grill
3332 Lake St.
Opened April 2025
The LSU campus area got a zesty, fast casual concept offering a punky vibe and mix-and-match toppings for burritos, tacos, quesadillas and bowls. @spicy.rico
Dave’s Hot Chicken
640 Arlington Creek Centre Dr.
Opened June 2025
Baton Rouge’s insatiable fried chicken love continued with the arrival of Dave’s, an L.A.-based hot chicken concept with seven heat levels, the hottest requiring a waiver. daveshotchicken.com
Court to Table
7477 Burbank Dr.
Opened June 2025
After a round of pickleball, refuel in Court to Table’s full-service restaurant with a chicken Caesar wrap, pulled pork nachos or a smoked brisket sandwich. The complex also includes indoor and outdoor bars and dozens of craft beers on tap. courttotable.com
Starbox Falafel
4353 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Opened July 2025
Several versions of homemade falafel are joined by shawarma, grape leaves, pita sandwiches and other Mediterranean dishes. A separate dessert counter holds all manner of Dubai chocolate riffs. Find it on Facebook.
Southern Classic Chicken
3410 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Opened July 2025
The 35-year-old, family-owned North Louisiana concept made its way to Baton Rouge this summer, serving crispy dark and white meat combos and chicken tenders. southernclassicchicken.com
Noodle Bowl
2648 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Opened July 2025
The plain name belies complex cooking. Sink your teeth into authentic hand-pulled noodles deployed in numerous hot and cold noodle dishes. noodlebwolbatonrouge.com
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
7620 Andrea Dr.
Opened August 2025
Select proteins, veggies and broths to cook your own hot pot or Korean BBQ at your own table. Tasty sauces from the sauce bar add extra punch. thekpot.com
Dirty South Sandwich House
17097 Airline Hwy., Ste. 107, Prairieville
Opened August 2025
Hot Tails founders Cody and Samantha Carroll created an elevated deli, serving thin-sliced Louisiana meats like Lafayette’s Bougie Bologna between local St. Bruno Bread. dirtysouthsandwichhouse.com
Dumping & Bao
6212 Siegen Ln., Ste. A
Opened October 2025
Handmade dumplings and bao come in color-coded dough indicating what’s inside. Pink, for example, holds shrimp. The menu also includes scallion pancakes, noodle soups, wontons and more. dumplingandbao.com
Danny’s Dive Bar & Grill
151 N. 3rd St.
Opened October 2025
The ever-energetic Danny Wilson, formerly at now-closed Var’s Pizza, has created a pared-down bar menu with hangover cures like smoked bologna and cheese, whole wings and Monte Cristo-inspired ham and cheese slathered with raspberry sauce. Find it on Facebook.
Bayou Sara Brewing Co.
11943 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville
Opened October 2025
The region’s latest brewery rounds out St. Francisville’s lively downtown, home to a wave of new shops, hotels and restaurants. Belly up for craft brews on tap and shareable pub grub. bayousarabrewing.com
This article was originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
