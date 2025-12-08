Year in review: See what Capital Region restaurants opened in the last 12 months

Over the past year, Baton Rouge’s dining scene has exploded with growth—from bold new eateries to beloved locals relocating or expanding. Newcomers like Tacos del Cartel have brought modern Mexican flair to the city, while casual spots and comfort-food staples—including fried-chicken and ramen joints—added to the city’s growing roster of relaxed, come-as-you-are eateries. All told, Baton Rouge is leveling up: more variety, more flavor, and more places to pull up a chair.

Vicious Biscuit

333 St. Christopher Ave., Gonzales

Opened November 2024

The humble biscuit gets its due at this South Carolina-based chain, where options include sweet and savory accompaniments like fried chicken, pimento cheese and hot honey. viciousbiscuit.com

Luna Cocina

3109 Perkins Rd.

Opened November 2024

The iconic Overpass District building that was once home to Kean’s Cleaners and a key location for the film Pitch Perfect reemerges as a stylish modern Mexican concept with an inviting rooftop bar. lunacocina.com

Marco’s Pizza

9402 Burbank Dr.

Opened January 2025

The Ohio-based chain’s first Louisiana location serves loaded pizza pies along with pizzoli, subs and pizza bowls. marcos.com

Lagniappe Steak and Seafood

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. A

Opened February 2025

A popular Springfield, La., concept, Lagniappe rolled out a menu chock-full of steaks, burgers, fried seafood and scratch-made dishes in behemoth portions. lagniappebr.com

Gunpowder Indian Cuisine

4410 Highland Rd., Ste. A7

Opened February 2025

Its name stems from the Western nickname for milagai podi, the complex Indian spice blend. Cool down from the robust menu of Indian favorites with a mango lassi.

gunpowderindiancuisine.com

Veracruz Coastal Mexican

3510 Drusilla Ln.

Opened March 2025

Fresh seafood ceviche, creative tacos, skewered meats, fried plantains and more lure diners to this casual coastal Mexican concept, one of the year’s most talked about. veracruzbatonrouge.com

Wagyulicious Burgers and Brews

11950 Cloverland Ave.

Opened March 2025

A former food truck, Wagyulicious serves smash burgers made with wagyu beef patties zhuzhed with a variety of toppings. wagyulicious.com

Seoul Stop

7920 Florida Blvd.

Opened March 2025

Capturing the magic of Korean convenience stores, Seoul Stop features a DIY ramen bar, kimbap, trendy K-snacks, groceries, frozen foods and space to socialize. @seoulstopusa

Blue Iguana Taco Bar & Tequila

5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Opened March 2025

A range of birria, cocktails served in novelty iguana glasses, Taco Tuesday specials and more define this Tex-Mex newcomer, awash in an electric blue design scheme. blueiguanabr.com

Tacos del Cartel

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110

Opened April 2025

Known for stylish décor and over-the-top plating, this New Orleans concept landed in the Capital City with much fanfare, fueled by a circus-like fire performance by bartenders and tacos that might arrive pinned to tabletop clotheslines. tacosdelcartel.com

Spanish Town Market & Cofe

701 Spanish Town Rd.

Opened April 2025

Residents of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhood got their beloved corner store back with the arrival of this newest iteration, a café serving daily lunch specials, smoothies and espresso drinks. @spanistownmarket_cofe

Loft 18

4580 Constitution Ave.

Opened May 2025

A sprawling bar and pub grub menu joins sports simulators for playing soccer, golf, dodgeball and more. The concept features a full-service restaurant. loft18.com

Salt Pepper Oak

6721 Exchequer Dr.

Opened May 2025

Two massive offset smokers named “Too Phat” and “Lottie” produce melt-in-your-mouth brisket, pulled pork, ribs and other faves. Detailed sides make combo plates sing. saltpepperoak.com

The Cozy Griddle

11445 Coursey Blvd., Ste. C

Opened May 2025

Dive into eggs to order, pancakes and other homey delights in this breakfast and lunch eatery created by a former Catholic High School football player. @the_cozygriddle

Bayes Oyster Bar

315 North Blvd.

Opened June 2025

East, West and Gulf Coast oysters are served raw on the half shell or gilded with classic toppings at this revised concept launched by an owner of predecessor Jolie Pearl. bayesoysterbarbr.com

Spicy Rico Mexican Grill

3332 Lake St.

Opened April 2025

The LSU campus area got a zesty, fast casual concept offering a punky vibe and mix-and-match toppings for burritos, tacos, quesadillas and bowls. @spicy.rico

Dave’s Hot Chicken

640 Arlington Creek Centre Dr.

Opened June 2025

Baton Rouge’s insatiable fried chicken love continued with the arrival of Dave’s, an L.A.-based hot chicken concept with seven heat levels, the hottest requiring a waiver. daveshotchicken.com

Court to Table

7477 Burbank Dr.

Opened June 2025

After a round of pickleball, refuel in Court to Table’s full-service restaurant with a chicken Caesar wrap, pulled pork nachos or a smoked brisket sandwich. The complex also includes indoor and outdoor bars and dozens of craft beers on tap. courttotable.com

Starbox Falafel

4353 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Opened July 2025

Several versions of homemade falafel are joined by shawarma, grape leaves, pita sandwiches and other Mediterranean dishes. A separate dessert counter holds all manner of Dubai chocolate riffs. Find it on Facebook.

Southern Classic Chicken

3410 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Opened July 2025

The 35-year-old, family-owned North Louisiana concept made its way to Baton Rouge this summer, serving crispy dark and white meat combos and chicken tenders. southernclassicchicken.com

Noodle Bowl

2648 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Opened July 2025

The plain name belies complex cooking. Sink your teeth into authentic hand-pulled noodles deployed in numerous hot and cold noodle dishes. noodlebwolbatonrouge.com

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

7620 Andrea Dr.

Opened August 2025

Select proteins, veggies and broths to cook your own hot pot or Korean BBQ at your own table. Tasty sauces from the sauce bar add extra punch. thekpot.com

Dirty South Sandwich House

17097 Airline Hwy., Ste. 107, Prairieville

Opened August 2025

Hot Tails founders Cody and Samantha Carroll created an elevated deli, serving thin-sliced Louisiana meats like Lafayette’s Bougie Bologna between local St. Bruno Bread. dirtysouthsandwichhouse.com

Dumping & Bao

6212 Siegen Ln., Ste. A

Opened October 2025

Handmade dumplings and bao come in color-coded dough indicating what’s inside. Pink, for example, holds shrimp. The menu also includes scallion pancakes, noodle soups, wontons and more. dumplingandbao.com

Danny’s Dive Bar & Grill

151 N. 3rd St.

Opened October 2025

The ever-energetic Danny Wilson, formerly at now-closed Var’s Pizza, has created a pared-down bar menu with hangover cures like smoked bologna and cheese, whole wings and Monte Cristo-inspired ham and cheese slathered with raspberry sauce. Find it on Facebook.

Bayou Sara Brewing Co.

11943 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville

Opened October 2025

The region’s latest brewery rounds out St. Francisville’s lively downtown, home to a wave of new shops, hotels and restaurants. Belly up for craft brews on tap and shareable pub grub. bayousarabrewing.com

This article was originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.