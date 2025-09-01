Where to find Biscoff-inspired treats around the Capital Region

Last November at the Mid City arts festival White Light Night, Honey Bee Baking Co. founder Kait Culy tested the waters on a Biscoff blondie.

“I’ve always loved Biscoff cookies, and it was something I wanted to incorporate,” says Culy, who manned a pop-up that evening at Electric Depot. “They completely sold out and have become one of my top sellers.”

Culy is one of scores of bakers, baristas and home cooks finding ways to use Lotus Bakeries’ now-famed Biscoff cookies in their creations.

Belgian manufacturer Lotus has been turning out the Flemish spiced speculoos cookie since 1932, branding it Biscoff in the 1980s for its coffee compatibility.

The name is a portmanteau of “biscuit” and “coffee.” Caramel notes and a hint of cinnamon define the goody’s cozy profile, which has helped it leapfrog from rudimentary in-flight snack to worldwide “it” flavor. A growing number of influencers are espousing Biscoff’s multitude of applications, including no-bake trifles, cheesecakes, dessert dips, milkshakes, coffees and more.

A recent partnership between Lotus and Krispy Kreme has yielded three different trademarked doughnuts gilded with the cookies or flavored with the company’s companion cookie butter. Lotus itself now also makes two kinds of Biscoff ice cream bars. And, Trader Joe’s carries its own brand of speculoos cookies, cookie butter and cookie butter ice cream, further proof of its hype.

Inspired by Australian influencer Brooke Bellamy, founder of Brooki Bakehouse, Culy deploys a three-part formula for her Biscoff blondies. She incorporates hand-crushed cookies in the batter, using a rolling pin to keep some of the pieces chunky. She also adds Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter to the mixture. A single Biscoff cookie, with its familiar embossment, is laid atop each baked blondie slice—glued in place with another schmear of cookie butter.

It’s fair to say Biscoff blondies have helped Culy’s Port Allen microbakery cultivate a loyal following.

“It’s become one of our signature staples,” she says. “There’s something about the flavors.”

Biscoff boom

More local treats to try

Alexa’s Dulceria & Market

5201 Nicholson Drive, Suite F

Biscoff-flavored cheesecake is topped with a signature cookie at this recently opened dessert shop. alexasdulceria.com

Amour Café & Co.

40051 La. Highway 42, Suite F, Prairieville

The new coffee shop, bookstore and cafe serves a specialty waffle adorned with Biscoff and a Biscoff-flavored latte. amourcafepville.com

Beignet Baton Rouge

14241 Coursey Blvd.

7673 Perkins Road, Suite C-3

Order a shaken espresso with Biscoff flavoring and a choice of milk, topped with whipped cream and a Biscoff cookie. beignetbatonrouge.com

Bonjour

5727 Essen Lane, Suite D

240 Range 12 Blvd., Suite 107, Denham Springs

An indulgent Lotus crepe combines Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter, cookie crumbles, caramel sauce, white chocolate and a cookie finish. bonjournas.com

Creperesso

14601 Airline Highway, Suite 105, Gonzales

Top your Lotus crepe with chocolate or caramel sauce, a scoop of ice cream and a Biscoff cookie. Lotus waffles are also available. creperesso.com

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Biscoff cookie crumbles adorn Rocca’s silky, custard-like dark chocolate budino. The restaurant also offers Biscoff cookie gelato by the scoop or pint. roccapizzeria.com

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.