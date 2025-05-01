Authentic soul food, preserved by generations of Black cooks, is alive and well both in local restaurants and at the eighth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, which takes place this month, May 17-18, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Here are some of the many Capital Region soul food restaurants to try for dishes like oxtails, chitterlings, smothered pork chops and chicken, meatloaf and more. Where is your favorite local restaurant to eat soul food? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. Café Express

2451 North St.