April showers bring … a lot of fresh produce at the Red Stick Farmers Market in May. We’re talking new crops debuting at the market each week.

It’s not all about the rain, though. We can thank the recent warm weather and sunshine for fresh zucchini, yellow squash, green beans and spring onions.

Louisiana strawberries peak this month, so stock up while you can. And tomato season has finally arrived. Look out for blueberries, cucumbers, sweet corn and eggplant later in May.

Not over root veggies yet? Carrots, beets, turnips, radishes and fennel will be at the market until summer heats up.

And we can’t not mention that April showers bring sunflowers, too.

Check out the annual Butterfly Extravaganza during the May 26 market for tips from a local butterfly expert. Vendors will be selling plants for butterfly gardening, too.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.

May 5: Rich Wiley and Nick Puletti of Somos Bandidos

May 12: Alice Womble of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

May 19: April Hamilton of April’s Kitchen Counter

Red Stick Farmers Market summer schedule

Thursdays (weather permitting)

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays

8 a.m.–noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets

Tuesdays (May-July, weather permitting)

8 a.m.–noon

EBRP Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays (May-July, weather permitting)

8 a.m.–noon

ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.