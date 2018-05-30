The heat permeating the air the second you walk outside can only mean one thing: Summer has officially arrived. The extended 2018 spring breezes are now a thing of the past, but luckily fresh produce at the Red Stick Farmers Market is still going strong.
Late May favorites, such as cucumbers, sweet corn, tomatoes and squash, will be even more plentiful at the markets in June. With Patty Pan, Zephyr and zucchini squash all offered at the markets, you’ll have your pick of the freshest squash in town.
We’ll have to say goodbye to broccoli, carrots and turnips, as the cool-weather crops are winding down. Strawberries won’t make the cut anymore either. Now, you’ll have blueberries, peaches and melons at the market to satisfy your fruit fix.
New produce on the block include watermelons, cantaloupes and eggplants. That’s right: The days of lounging poolside in floppy hats while engorging fresh watermelon slices are finally here, and we couldn’t be more ready for it.
If that all weren’t enough, June also kicks off Fresh Fest, with weekly themes focusing on products sold at the market. Celebrate Dairy Day this Saturday at Main Street Market with free homemade ice samples from Feliciana’s Best Creamery.
Feliciana’s will also be selling locally produced chocolate milk, while Belle Ecorce will be selling apricot and orange marmalade. We can’t think of a better way to beat the summer heat.
Fresh Fest Themes
June 2: Dairy Day
June 9: Blueberry Bash
June 16: Tomato Me Crazy
June 23: Corn and Squash-Tastic
June 30: Star Spangled Saturday and Dulcimers
Fresh from the Market cooking demos
Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market
June 2: Jared Tees of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
June 9: Colt Patin of Louisiana CuIinary Institute
June 16: Peter Sclafani of Ruffino’s
June 23: Nathan Gresham of Beausoleil
Red Stick Farmers Market summer schedule
Saturdays
8 a.m.–noon
Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets
Tuesdays (June-July, weather permitting)
8 a.m.–noon
EBRP Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Thursdays (June-July, weather permitting)
9 a.m.–noon
ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.
Thursdays (weather permitting)
8 a.m.–noon
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
