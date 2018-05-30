The heat permeating the air the second you walk outside can only mean one thing: Summer has officially arrived. The extended 2018 spring breezes are now a thing of the past, but luckily fresh produce at the Red Stick Farmers Market is still going strong.

Late May favorites, such as cucumbers, sweet corn, tomatoes and squash, will be even more plentiful at the markets in June. With Patty Pan, Zephyr and zucchini squash all offered at the markets, you’ll have your pick of the freshest squash in town.

We’ll have to say goodbye to broccoli, carrots and turnips, as the cool-weather crops are winding down. Strawberries won’t make the cut anymore either. Now, you’ll have blueberries, peaches and melons at the market to satisfy your fruit fix.

New produce on the block include watermelons, cantaloupes and eggplants. That’s right: The days of lounging poolside in floppy hats while engorging fresh watermelon slices are finally here, and we couldn’t be more ready for it.

If that all weren’t enough, June also kicks off Fresh Fest, with weekly themes focusing on products sold at the market. Celebrate Dairy Day this Saturday at Main Street Market with free homemade ice samples from Feliciana’s Best Creamery.

Feliciana’s will also be selling locally produced chocolate milk, while Belle Ecorce will be selling apricot and orange marmalade. We can’t think of a better way to beat the summer heat.

Fresh Fest Themes

June 2: Dairy Day

June 9: Blueberry Bash

June 16: Tomato Me Crazy

June 23: Corn and Squash-Tastic

June 30: Star Spangled Saturday and Dulcimers

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market

June 2: Jared Tees of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

June 9: Colt Patin of Louisiana CuIinary Institute

June 16: Peter Sclafani of Ruffino’s

June 23: Nathan Gresham of Beausoleil

Red Stick Farmers Market summer schedule

Saturdays

8 a.m.–noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets

Tuesdays (June-July, weather permitting)

8 a.m.–noon

EBRP Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays (June-July, weather permitting)

9 a.m.–noon

ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.

Thursdays (weather permitting)

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road