The Red Stick Farmers Market looks a little different this month, as the market continues its drive-thru format. But the good news is vendors are continuing to bring healthy and fresh foods to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

As usual, the farmers market will have vegetables, meat, seafood—and a springtime favorite, strawberries—available for purchase. Vendors will also be selling a variety of baked goods, prepared foods and plants, as well as staples like oatmeal and cornmeal.

Due to the threat of COVID-19, the farmers market has adapted the drive-thru format to minimize contact between people. To keep the line moving, pre-ordering and prepaying are both encouraged.

Many vendors accept Square, Venmo or PayPal as online payment methods, or shoppers can purchase farmers market tokens with credit, debit or SNAP cards upon arrival. For a list of vendors, their offerings and preorder instructions, visit to the What’s Fresh tab at breada.org, and check BREADA’s Facebook page for updates.

The drive-thru markets are one-way. Shoppers must queue up in line to enter the market before rolling down their window and shopping with vendors.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule and driving directions for April

Thursdays: 8 a.m.-noon behind Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The entrance is from Kenilworth Parkway onto Irene Drive. Coming from Perkins Road, turn onto Kenilworth, then take the first right at the Pennington sign.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon along Fifth Street. Enter from North Street and turn left onto Fifth, then exit left onto Main Street.