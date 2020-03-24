You’ve heard of carpool lines, but this week, it’s your chance to try a fresh produce line. In keeping with the state’s additional restrictions on social interactions, the Red Stick Famers Market will adapt a drive-thru format during its Thursday and Saturday markets this week, March 26 and 28.

“This will allow customers to safely select fresh, locally grown produce and meats from familiar vendors without getting out of their cars,” according to BREADA Executive Director Copper Alvarez, who says a few other markets nationwide are trying the format. “Both the Pennington and downtown markets are well-suited to try this new arrangement.”

A global pandemic was the last thing on Louisiana farmers’ minds months ago when they planted their fields for the spring harvest. Making sure the emerging bounty safely reaches consumers is BREADA’s top priority, Alvarez says.

For the last two weeks, the market has deployed different strategies, including moving inventory to the rear of a booth so consumers don’t handle it, and marking the ground with social distancing boundaries. But on Sunday, after Governor John Bel Edwards asked citizens to shelter-in-place except for food runs and other necessary errands, market organizers decided to up their game.

It may take a little while to pass through the line, Alvarez says—but many consumers might have a little extra time on their hands.

And it’s still strawberry season.

Check out the market’s Facebook page for information.