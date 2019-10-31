It’s that time of the year again: art festival season. Ogden Park Prowl is returning to Mid City this weekend, and it’s bringing the heat.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-5 p.m., locals can shop art, taste unique street foods, watch live music performances, participate in a wine tasting and sing karaoke while strolling through the funky Ogden Park neighborhood.

“This year, we wanted to expand on what we’ve been doing, just with some really fun additions,” event organizer Jessa Mayard says.

The event will feature more than 100 artists and vendors ranging from Baton Rouge Succulent Company to Bee Pure Apiary. There will be three main music stages where artists like Donald Gelpi, Ship of Fools and The Rakers will perform, plus a karaoke stage for festival goers to put on their own show.

For the first time at the event, families can listen to local drag queens Laveau Contraire and Santana Pilar Andrews read children’s books at the corner of Beverly and Wilshire drives. Readings are scheduled at 1:50 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 3:30 p.m and 4:20 p.m.

As if art, music and drag queens weren’t enough, the food vendor lineup is just as juicy. Local food vendors include Caribbean Express, City Gelato, French Truck Coffee, Las Brujas Coffee, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Ninja Snowballs, Plant Based Sweets by Lotus and Social Coffee. Attendees 21 and older can participate in a free wine tasting at the Calandro’s table on Bedford Drive.

Children can also make arts and crafts at the art tent and play in a kid-friendly obstacle course provided by GymFit.

For more updates on Ogden Park Prowl, head to the event’s Facebook page.