This week in Baton Rouge: mystery cases, Oktoberfest, jazz music and more

Celebrate One Year with Proverbial Wine Bistro on Tuesday

Proverbial Wine Bistro invites Baton Rouge to join in on it’s anniversary celebration at a Burgundy Ball, Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Five courses, including seared duck and lamb loin, will be offered. Visit here to find the full list of courses and wines offered at this event.

Tickets are $175 and available for purchase here. The event is from 6-10 p.m. Proverbial Wine Bistro is at 9659 Antioch Road Suite 105.

Listen to live jazz music on Wednesday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge presents Regina Carter, violinist, at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Carter has appeared as a guest soloist for Billy Joel, Dolly Parton and more. The program, Gone in the Phrase of Air, will last about 90 minutes.

All tickets must be pre-purchased and are available here. Tickets start at $25 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Bring the family to see a musical on Thursday

The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) will debut High School Musical Live on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Don’t miss this high-energy show at LSU Shaver Theater. The DCOM hit will be presented Oct.13 through Oct.16.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $19 and $16 for children and door tickets are $22. LSU Shaver Theater is at the Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.

Confess your obsession with Taylor Swift on Thursday

Calling all Swifty fans. Chelsea’s Live is hosting a Wildest Dream Taylor Swift Night on Thursday, Oct. 14.

DJ JT O’Neal will be playing a mix of Swift songs while Yagirlg takes photos of the fun. You must be 18+ to enter. RSVP before spots fill up.

Tickets can be purchased here for $5. Doors open at 8 p.m. and Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Join Oktoberfest on Thursday

The Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is partnering with Anheuser Busch for its first-ever Oktoberfest, Thursday Oct 14.

Join in for German-inspried beer and food tastings, live music by Chris LeBlanc and a costume contest. Proceeds will go towards the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation. You must be 21+ to enter.

The festival is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $50 and VIP is $75. Pointe-Marie Village Center District is at 14200 River Road.