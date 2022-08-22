Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant.
Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot.
According to the company’s website, Waffle House has eight locations currently operating in Baton Rouge, and this property would be the nearest restaurant to the LSU campus.
