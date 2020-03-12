Last Thursday, March 5, we officially opened the ballot for the 2020 Best of 225 Awards.

That means after months of planning and tallying all of your write-in nominations, we were able to put together the final ballots in 68 categories, including Best Brunch, Best Sushi, Best Place to Get a Massage and even Best TV News Personality.

The ballot will remain open until April 2, so you have about three weeks to vote for your favorites around the Capital City.

Read our Frequently Asked Questions post to find out all you need to know about how the nominees are determined. And go here to download promotional images if you want to campaign for your favorites on social media.

And most importantly, cast your votes here! Voting ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2. May the best of 225 win!