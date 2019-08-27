Vanilla Sweet House has permanently closed its doors after one year of business, the shopping center’s landlord confirms.

Jon Claitor, who owns Acadian-Perkins Plaza, says the bakery’s owners notified him July 1 of the impending closure, which went into effect Aug. 1. The bakery—which signed a five-year lease for the 1,240-square-foot space in 2018—served rolled ice cream and bubble tea, among other desserts.

It was part of a growing bubble tea trend around Baton Rouge.

The tenant is looking for someone to take over the remainder of its lease, Claitor says.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.