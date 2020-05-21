The gimlet is a 1920s-era cocktail made with gin and lime juice and sometimes simple syrup or soda. While it screams film noir and hardboiled detective stories, it’s also a refreshing sipper that’s perfect for summer—even our early summer.

Start with your favorite gin and add fresh-squeezed lime juice and zest, homemade simple syrup (so easy) and fresh basil. By now, you should have some fragrant basil growing in your garden or kitchen window. You started growing herbs during the stay-at-home order, right?

This drink is celebratory, potent and welcoming. It’s a great way to ring in the warmer days.

Read on for the recipe, which originally appeared in a May 2019 edition of 225 Dine.