Here at 225 Dine, we love to celebrate the lovely ladies in our lives—especially with Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, May 12.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with classic Mother’s Day activities like homemade breakfast in bed or brunch at her favorite restaurant—and plenty of local restaurants are hosting meals for mom this weekend.

But sometimes we need a little extra creativity to show our moms just how much we care about them. If you’re looking to mix it up this year, we’ve put together a list of unique Mother’s Day activities around the Capital City.

Here are some ideas for an unforgettable Mother’s Day.

Take a cooking class with mom—or learn to cook with mom’s meal in mind

Sign your kids up to take a cooking class with mom at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge. Learn to cook a delicious dinner of chicken fettuccine with homemade pasta, caesar salad and blueberry angel food cupcakes for the Friday night class May 10, 6-8 p.m. Or learn to whip up a gourmet brunch of quiche, jam-stuffed biscuits and ambrosia at the Saturday morning class May 11, 9-11 a.m. Try out those newly-acquired breakfast skills on Sunday morning for a special Mother’s Day meal.

Tickets for one adult and one child are $50 plus an extra $20 for each additional child. Tickets can be purchased here. Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

And if you’re into the idea of a Mother’s Day class but don’t want to bring the younger ones, check out this Tea 101 with Mom class at Red Stick Spice Company. Celebrate Mother’s Day a little early by tasting more than 10 teas like Jasmine Tea, Matcha Latte and a special Mother’s Day White Tea. Enjoy heavy appetizers like curried chicken salad sandwiches; blue cheese, pear and honey crostinis; and streusel-stuffed scones with chai tea glaze. Plus, you can taste a selection of chocolate and tea pairings.

This class is tonight, 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

Comedy + food + margarita = happy mom

Take mom out for dinner and a show Sunday night at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine. Sip on a house margarita and munch on chef’s select appetizer while watching Red Magnolia Theatre Company’s one-night-only performance of Motherhood Out Loud. This comedy performance, 6-9 p.m., is intended for mature audiences.

Tickets are $20 per person and include a drink, appetizer and entry to the show. Tickets can be purchased here. Additional drinks and a limited dinner menu will be available for purchase. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.

Get your Sunday afternoon flow on with mom

Bring mom (and a yoga mat) to BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park for an hour-long yoga and meditation class Sunday afternoon. Let’s get it OM is a donation-based class, so it’s perfect for those looking to celebrate mom on a budget.

The class is 1-2 p.m., so you’ll have plenty of time to take mom out to lunch before or after. The park is at 901 Stanford Ave., and some spots nearby are The Chimes, Fat Cow Burgers & Salads, Magpie Overpass Cafe, The Overpass Merchant, Juban’s Restaurant, Ruby Slipper Cafe and more. Or pack a picnic basket for an outdoor lunch by the University Lakes.

Bring the whole family to listen to live music downtown

If you’ve got a music-loving mom, take her downtown Sunday at 2 p.m. for Sunday in the Park at the Shaw Center for the Arts plaza. Bring blankets and chairs to sit outside, and enjoy a performance by The Phunky Monkeys as part of this free concert series hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Pick up a few of mom’s favorite snacks at Matherne’s Market downtown. Or, take her out to dinner after the show ends at 5 p.m.

The Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.