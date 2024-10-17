Two local restaurants are exiting Electric Depot

Family-owned sister restaurants Bōru Ramen and Sweet Society are leaving the Electric Depot this year.

The Asian concepts will be closing those locations on Dec. 1 with plans to reopen in January on Essen Lane in the former Copeland’s of New Orleans building. This will be a temporary location, owner Patrick Wong says, as he builds a permanent new home for both businesses. The Wong family―also owners of Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill―purchased the vacant building on Essen in 2022 for $1.7 million.

“Bōru and Sweet Society have always been sister companies, connected by more than just shared values,” Wong tells Daily Report. “Our new space on Essen allows us to continue that synergy while adding an exciting third concept to the mix. Having all three together will create a cohesive experience for our guests.”