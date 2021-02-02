Try this sweet corn and andouille risotto side for your Valentine’s Day dinner at home

Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away. Have you made reservations for dinner, yet?
Don’t panic if you haven’t. You might also be interested in serving a restaurant-caliber dinner at home for your special someone. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is here to help with a menu this month that features Seared Scallops, Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Zest and a perfectly sweet dessert of Ice Cream Bon Bons.
First up, though, is a Sweet Corn and Andouille Risotto to serve as a delectable side to the Seared Scallops.
A creamy risotto may take a little extra time to prepare, but it’s always a treat that’s well worth the effort. This risotto is hearty enough to be a meal by itself. It has wonderful texture from the corn and a slight hint of heat and smoke from the andouille that balances well with the mild, sweet flavor of the scallops. The homemade vegetable broth used in this recipe helps to deepen the rich flavor. Store-bought broth works well, but we think the homemade broth, which may be made ahead of time, is worth the extra effort.
Read on for the recipe and the rest of the ideas for this Valentine’s Day dinner. The story originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of 225.