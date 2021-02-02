Try this sweet corn and andouille risotto side for your Valentine’s Day dinner at home

Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away. Have you made reservations for dinner, yet?

Don’t panic if you haven’t. You might also be interested in serving a restaurant-caliber dinner at home for your special someone. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is here to help with a menu this month that features Seared Scallops, Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Zest and a perfectly sweet dessert of Ice Cream Bon Bons.

First up, though, is a Sweet Corn and Andouille Risotto to serve as a delectable side to the Seared Scallops.