As the days get warmer, we find ourselves getting hungry for fresh Gulf seafood served up in a variety of ways.

One favorite is spicy shrimp remoulade that’s served chilled over a bed of Bibb lettuce.

Back in the day, it was chic to serve a recipe like this on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce or stuffed into a tomato. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch updated this a bit to make the prep time easier. You can serve it all on a platter over Bibb lettuce with slices of ripe Creole tomatoes and avocado. This simple recipe can be made well in advance, and it’s always a crowd pleaser.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the May 2018 edition of 225.