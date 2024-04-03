Try this sneaky tip for making Lemon-glazed Ginger Snaps at home

I am not a gifted baker, and any time I can use a shortcut, I do— especially when the shortcut results in a delicious treat that looks quite homemade.

My secret? These Lemon-glazed Ginger Snaps start off with store-bought ginger snaps. I am partial to the Nabisco Ginger Snap. The ingredients in these cookies are all ones that you can recognize on the label and are not loaded with preserves or artificial flavors. I then make my own glaze, which has the perfect balance of sweet tartness and spice, and turns an ordinary ginger snap into a delicious upscale sweet treat to accompany a nice cup of tea.