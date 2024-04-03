Try this sneaky tip for making Lemon-glazed Ginger Snaps at home

I am not a gifted baker, and any time I can use a shortcut, I do— especially when the shortcut results in a delicious treat that looks quite homemade.
My secret? These Lemon-glazed Ginger Snaps start off with store-bought ginger snaps. I am partial to the Nabisco Ginger Snap. The ingredients in these cookies are all ones that you can recognize on the label and are not loaded with preserves or artificial flavors. I then make my own glaze, which has the perfect balance of sweet tartness and spice, and turns an ordinary ginger snap into a delicious upscale sweet treat to accompany a nice cup of tea.
Yields 24
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1 teaspoon minced crystallized ginger
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon half-and-half or whole milk
24 Nabisco ginger snap cookies
Sift 2 cups of confectioners’ sugar into a small mixing bowl. Add in the lemon zest and ginger.
Mix in the lemon juice and half-and-half until well combined.
Spoon ½ teaspoon of the mixture onto the middle of each ginger snap cookie. Use a small offset spatula or the back of a teaspoon to spread the glaze evenly around each cookie.
Place the cookies in a single layer on a cookie sheet to allow the glaze to dry completely.
Once the glaze is set, place the Lemon-glazed Ginger Snaps in an airtight container until ready to serve. These can be made 1 day in advance.
This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.