Try this marinade recipe for flavorful grilled pork chops at home

While many of us have already made sure to get our cabbage and black eyed peas fix in on Jan. 1, there’s no rule saying you can’t enjoy those flavors all month long.

And they go great with a hearty protein like grilled thick-cut bone-in pork chops.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch put together a quick marinade that has become one of her family’s favorites and is a key to this flavorful grilled pork chop. It is easy to throw together and works equally well on chicken. Grilling the chops is also a quick way to cook the meat while adhering to our resolutions to eat healthier in the new year.