It’s springtime and most of us are looking for things to do at home. The good news is this is the perfect time to begin planting all sorts of fruits and vegetables.

It’s also a good time to become more aware of our carbon footprint and take extra steps to help preserve our planet. In honor of Earth Day, the recipes in 225‘s April issue are all totally plant-based.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch put together three meals to help you get through the day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. First up is Toasted Sweet Potato Medallions with Maple Syrup and Vegan Granola.

For breakfast, this recipe doesn’t skimp on flavor. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins, fiber, nutrients and good carbs that will keep you satisfied throughout the morning. It’s topped with a vegan-friendly granola that is a tasty blend of rolled oats, milled flaxseed, walnuts and dried fruits. It does not have any processed sugars, but it gets a hint of sweetness from pure maple syrup.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of 225.